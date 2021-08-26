If Niall Horan hosts a talk show full time, it may spell trouble for the “Slow Hands” singer-songwriter.

Horan recently filled in for Jimmy Kimmel as a guest host on the late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes caught the episode and thought Horan knocked it out of the park. The former One Direction star appreciated the compliment but wasn’t quite on the same page.

Hahahah. Maybe one day. If I’m doing a talk show full time, you know the music career hasn’t worked out and that’s not a good thing. 😂😂 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 26, 2021

Horan released his sophomore studio album, Heartbreak Weather, in March 2020 — his second consecutive chart-topping album. He released “Our Song” with Anne-Marie in May from her 2021 studio album Therapy. Mendes dropped his fourth-consecutive chart topper, Wonder, in December and released “Kesi (Remix)” and “Summer of Love” this year.