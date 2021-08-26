Lizzo can’t believe Bob Saget knows the words to her song “Rumors”.

Saget, 65, posted a TikTok video mouthing along to Lizzo’s new hit single featuring Cardi B. The “Truth Hurts” singer was obviously blown away and celebrated the occasion with a duet video on the short-form video platform.

“They don’t know I do it for the culture, godd**n/ They say I should watch the s**t I post, oh, godd**n/ Say I’m turnin’ big girls into hoes, oh godd**n,” Saget lip-syncs in the video.

The three-time Grammy-winner managed to say so much without uttering a word aloud. She offered a throwback to Saget’s time on “Full House” by using her hands to motion Joey Gladstone’s (Dave Coulier) iconic slogan, “cut it out!”

“Rumors” peaked at no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the U.S. R&B chart. The Cardi collab serves as the lead single from Lizzo’s impending fourth studio album.