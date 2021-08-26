The Weather Girls’ 1983 hit “It’s Raining Men” has been given a gender-neutral update.

Transgender singer and LGBTQ+ activist Mila Jam has put her own spin on the hit, which she has retitled “It’s Raining Them”.

The original line “God bless Mother Nature, she’s a single woman too” was changed to “God bless Mother Nature, they’re a single person too.”

The reimagined track promotes inclusivity, with Jam also singing: “Cool, strong, bold and keen, proud and loud and here and seen,” instead of, “Tall, blonde, dark and lean, rough and tough and strong and mean.”

Jam said of the song in a Deezer blog post, “It’s an honour to perform ‘It’s Raining Them’. For all artists in the LGBTQ+ community I believe the future is ours, it’s now, and we must shine.

“We haven’t always been in this position, so I think it’s important that we tell our stories and make some good out of it. I really hope this record helps more of my siblings feel included. We’ve always been here, we aren’t going anywhere, and we must continue to dance.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Says It’s ‘Really Crucial’ That Rap Embraces The LGBTQ+ Community, ‘Representation Is Important’

The original writer, Canada’s own Paul Shaffer, backed the new release, with Jam posting on Twitter:

Just to think..Paul Schaffer, the writer of #itsrainingmen, gave his blessing ☔️🌧💚 inclusion is adding in, not erasing out #ItsRainingThem — MILA JAM (@themilajam) August 25, 2021

RELATED: Miranda Lambert On The Importance Of Being An Vocal Ally For The LGBTQ+ Community: ‘I Can Be Part Of The Change’

Geri Horner, who covered the track in 2001, loved Jam’s version, posting on her Instagram Story: “This is about inclusion and freedom to be yourself, always. He, she, them – whatever your pronouns may be. Everyone is welcome. Great job @themilajam.”