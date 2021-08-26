Marie Osmond is making a comeback.

On Thursday, the iconic singer announced her first new album in five years, Unexpected, which combines opera and classic American standards.

“People know me from so many different kinds of music, but I don’t think they realize I’ve been loving this music — the opera, the Broadway and American standards – since I was a young girl,” Osmond told People .

“I’ve sung some of these songs over the years, but to collect them all in one place? It is unexpected. But it is also my heart, so from my heart to the fans, this is for them,” she added.

Osmond also said that she is dedicating the album to her fans.

“To be able to give people joy [and] to give them music that lets them feel the emotions they’re going through in a tangible way — that’s one of the greatest blessings,” she explained.

She added that the inclusion of opera on the album was inspired by her birthdays as a child, when her father would take her to a record store and pick out any record of her choice.

The singer remembered that her picks were “always opera,” and said recording the new album was “something very much from the heart.”

Osmond said, “Perhaps this is a little more of a labor of love, because I have always said music is medicine. But these songs, this music which I have studied for years and years, are the culmination of a lifetime of music.”