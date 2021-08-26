Beyonce and Rumi Carter are flying high.

Beyonce, 39, and her daughter Rumi, 4, are travelling in luxury, having recently boarded a private helicopter. The “Formation” singer shared a boomerang to Instagram on Wednesday of their walk to the helicopter.

The Grammy winner matched a long-sleeved orange top with a fuchsia pink mini skirt and nude heels. Rumi makes her case for Most Stylish Toddler by wearing a multi-printed sleeveless dress with a pair of sneakers.

“Rumi was so nervous lol,” commented actress Bria Samoné (“The Good Doctor”). “Love her. Text me back.”

The carousel of photos also offered closer looks at Beyonce’s ensemble, which also includes long dangling earrings and superstar shades.

“My kids and I came up with ‘Fashion Fridays,'” she told British Vogue in October 2020. “Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to laugh off this crazy year together.”