While Kacey Musgraves has been busy finishing and promoting her upcoming album, she seems to be regularly interrupted by Justin Bieber.

The “Space Cowboy” singer, 33, sat down with the New York Times to discuss her newly announced fourth album, star-crossed, when the Canadian singer unexpectedly called via FaceTime.

“You freaking love an unannounced FaceTime, dude,” she told Bieber during the call, per the Times.

After ending the FaceTime, Musgraves told the outlet, Bieber’s calls have been a regular thing.

“I’ll be lying in bed, hungover at 8 a.m. — FaceTime,” she said. “It’s a decline for me, but he’s so sweet.”

She added, “Anyway. New friend.”

Speaking of new friends, Musgraves also confirmed her relationship with writer Cole Schafer during the interview.

“He did not know who I was, which I loved,” she gushed of their first meeting, which took place in a crowded restaurant.

Musgraves and Schafer first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted holding hands in New York City in June. The new relationship follows Musgraves’ public divorce from Ruston Kelly.

Star-Crossed drops Sept. 10. The album’s lead single is available to stream now.