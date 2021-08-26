Bill Gates doesn’t mind being the butt of the joke.

The Microsoft founder was seen watching Chris Rock’s “Tamborine” 2018 Netflix stand-up special in a viral TikTok video, with him laughing along despite the joke being on him.

A friend of Gates’ daughter Phoebe, Zion Scott, shared a video of his reaction to the special on TikTok, with the clip since nabbing over 1.8 million views.

“Do you think kids were nice to Bill Gates in high school?” Rock asked the crowd in the Netflix show, adding of some of the comments he might have heard: “Hey Gates, you Charlie Brown-looking motherf**ker.

“F**k you Gates, you four-eyed b***h. F**k you and your Windows, you gap-tooth motherf**ker. I’m going to smack the s**t out of you f**king Gate, Gates motherf**ker, you can’t get in the gate, Gates.”

Phoebe’s friend captioned the vid, “Just smile through the pain.”

Scott has since spoken out about the viral clip in an explanation video.

“So I’m really good friends with Bill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe,” he shared.

“So me, Phoebe, two other friends and Bill were just watching that comedy special at their cabin and that part came on and we were all laughing super hard so we rewinded it and I started filming it. That’s what happened – not that confusing.”