Broadway fans will finally get to see “Come From Away” from the comfort of their homes.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ released the new trailer for the filmed version of the Tony-winning musical about the 7,000 people stranded in Gander, Nfld. on 9/11.

“As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the ‘come from aways’ into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.”

The live performance of the musical was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York, in front of an audience that included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers.

First produced at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont. in 2013, the musical went on to have runs in the U.S. and Canada in the following years, before finding a home on Broadway in 2017.

There it became a massive success, becoming the longest-running Canadian musical on Broadway and receiving seven Tony nominations, winning for Best Direction of a Musical.

“Come From Away” premieres Sept. 10.