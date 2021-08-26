Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drew Barrymore will bring one of her most beloved characters back to life in an upcoming episode of her talk show.

The presenter went back to the ’80s by dressing up as Josie from “Never Been Kissed” while filming Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Wednesday.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Praises Simone Biles In Emotional Instagram Message

Barrymore was seen wearing a pink satin ballgown and braces, just like she did in the 1999 teen movie.

This isn’t the first time that Josie has been invited onto the show.

Last year, Barrymore invited the awkward high schooler into the studio to fulfill her dream of reading out the news.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Defends Britney Spears: ‘Everyone Should Have Freedom To Live Their Life’ (Exclusive)

The second season of the talk show began production this week in front of a fully vaccinated live audience at the CBS Broadcast Centre in New York.

RELATED: ‘4D With Demi Lovato’ Debuts With Guest Drew Barrymore, Talks Growing Up A Child Star

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.