Things may not be as they seem in Netflix’s new movie “Intrusion”.

The streaming giant has premiered a two-minute-plus trailer for its new thriller, starring BAFTA Awards nominee Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and Logan Marshall-Green (“Prometheus”, “Snowden”).

RELATED: Netflix Drops Terrifying New Trailer For ‘Midnight Mass’

A synopsis for the movie reads, “When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem.”

You can also see Pinto in the upcoming series “Spy Princess” and impending films “Needle in a Timestack” — alongside Orlando Bloom, Cynthia Erivo, Jadyn Wong and Leslie Odom Jr. — and “Mr. Malcolm’s List” — featuring Thoe James and Sope Dirisu. Marshall-Green recently wrapped up production on the Christian rom-com “Redeeming Love” with Abigail Cowen and Nina Dobrev.

RELATED: Netflix Unveils First Look At ‘Colin In Black & White’

“Intrusion” premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix.