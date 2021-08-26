Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Production for Disney’s highly-anticipated “The Lion King” prequel is underway.

According to Deadline, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre are set to lead the voice cast with Barry Jenkins behind the camera.

RELATED: ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins To Helm Follow-Up To ‘The Lion King’ For Disney

While details surrounding the plot are being kept on the down-low, the film will further explore the mythology of the iconic characters, including Mufasa’s origin story.

Pierre, who is known for his role on “The Underground Railroad”, will play Mufasa while “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” star Harrison Jr. will be playing Taka.

No additional cast has been announced.

RELATED: Louis Knight Knocks Out ‘Lion King’ Classic On ‘American Idol’

Disney calls the untitled prequel live-action but it will continue with photorealistic animation technology that director Jon Favreau in the 2019 remake. Writer Jeff Nathanson will return to pen the new script.

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell and “Succession”’s Nicholas Britell are teaming up for the soundtrack.

Following its release, 2019’s “The Lion King”, which starred Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen and more, grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide.