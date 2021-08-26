Kacey Musgraves will make her long-awaited stage debut at this year’s MTV VMAs.
The country music superstar is set to wow fans with a world premiere performance of her new track, “Star-Crossed”.
The 2021 “VMAs” return to New York City airing live from the Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
“Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group!” said Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS.
“From what will be an unforgettable first-time ‘VMAs’ performance to orchestrating a cross-brand premiere of her new single tied to her highly-anticipated ‘Star-Crossed’ album and film, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ this September, we’re excited to be part of her next chapter as both an artist and creative.”
“Star-Crossed” the film is set to begin streaming from Friday, Sept. 10.
The 50-minute movie takes the music from the studio to the screen, featuring cameos from Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, Symone (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner) and comedian Megan Stalter.