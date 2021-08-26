HBO Max’s female-identifying talent are joining forces for their Women’s Equality Day campaign, “So She Did”.

The minute and a half video celebrates the women who have been told they are “too much” and were afraid to be who they authentically are. “So She Did” is an “evergreen initiative” intended to celebrate rule-breaking women of all backgrounds.

Jordan Alexander (“Gossip Girl”), Laura Donnelly (“The Nevers”), Susie Essman (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Myha’la Herrold (“Industry”), Martha Plimpton (“Generation”), Lisa Ling (CNN’s “This Is Life with Lisa Ling”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Zion Moreno (“Gossip Girl”) and Eyricka Lanvin (“Legendary”) all appear in the clip. The campaign also celebrates women pioneers behind the camera.

“When we were little, they told us we could be anything,” Ling begins before Alexander adds. “But when we became everything, that was too much for some folks. When we push the boundaries. Sometimes the boundaries push back.”

Essman continues, “And tell us not to be too emotional.”

Lanvin adds: “Too sexy” and “too Black” to the list. Plimpton continues with “too difficult,” while Moreno adds “too intimidating,” and Einbinder says “too queer, too fearless, just too much.”

“Our programming has always been at the forefront in celebrating diverse and authentic stories for our audiences that we believe encourage conversation and push culture forward,” said Dana Lichtenstein, vice president of brand marketing at HBO Max and HBO, announcing the initiative. “In the spirit of honouring Women’s Equality Day today and every day, we came up with ‘So She Did,’ an initiative that, at its core, is about rule-breaking. A platform that is less about what women have in common and more about what happens when we dare to celebrate our unique differences.”

HBO will also be donating to nonprofits Girls Write Now, Poderistas (formerly known as ‘She Se Puede’), Women of Color Unite and Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice.