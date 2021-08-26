“The Wonder Years” are taking over comedy on the night of the remake’s premiere.

The cast of the original “Wonder Years” series – which ran from Jan. 1988 to May 1993 – will guest star in various ABC sitcoms on the night of “The Wonder Years” premiere in Fall 2021. The news was confirmed by Variety, adding it is unknown who the original cast will play on that evening.

Original “Wonder Years” stars that are set to return include Dan Lauria, who portrayed Jack Arnold, will appear on “The Goldbergs”. Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold on “The Wonder Years”, will have a guest slot on “The Conners”. Additionally, Danica McKeller, who played the role of Winnie Cooper, will drop by “Home Economics”.

The updated version of “The Wonder Years” will star Elisha “EJ” Williams, Don Cheadle, Dulé Hill and more.

“The Wonder Years” premieres on Sept. 22.