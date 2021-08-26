Jason Aldean is mourning the loss of his longtime friend and bodyguard Ryan Fleming.

In a post on Instagram, the country star looked back at how he first met Fleming a.k.a Rhino when he was a bouncer at their “favourite bar”.

“When it came time for me to hire a security guy that I knew would always look out for me and my family, There was no question for me that person was Rhino,” Aldean wrote.

It was even Rhino who saved Aldean during the 2017 shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“He was the person who pulled me offstage during the Route 91 shooting and put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew. He was a good man and an even better friend,” he added.

RELATED: Morgan Wallen Performs Hits, Takes Tequila Shots With Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Tyler Hubbard In Surprise Concert Cameo

Aldean added that they will all “miss” him and thanked him “for having my back all these years.”

Aldean posted a second tribute with a simple picture of Rhino standing guard over Aldean on stage with the caption, “See ya down the road one day bro.”

RELATED: Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood Team Up For New Breakup Anthem ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared her own touching tribute saying she will “love and miss you forever.”

“Thank you for protecting us. You are family, forever and always. Our hearts are broken,” she added.

No cause of death has been given.