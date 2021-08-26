Courteney Cox is in the midst of filming her new Starz series, “Shining Vale”, which shoots at Warner Bros. Studios, the same facility where she spent a decade shooting “Friends”.

On Wednesday, Cox took to Instagram to share a selfie-style video of herself driving into work.

In the clip, she doesn’t realize that she’d left home with her wet hair still wrapped up in a towel as she drives away after being allowed to enter the studio.

“Just pulled into Warner Bros. and didn’t realize that I still had this little number on, this little cutie,” she says.

“I’m surprised they let me in,” Cox adds.

The video then cuts to Cox with towel-free hair.

“Much better,” she quips.