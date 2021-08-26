“Dancing With the Stars” will be kicking off its milestone 30th season in the fall, and the first two celebrities of the new season have been revealed: Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee and teen pop star JoJo Siwa.

Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ+ in January, revealed that she’ll be shattering a 29-season taboo when she becomes the first star on the show to dance with a partner of the same sex.

“We’re making history. This has never happened on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ before. It’s always been a boy-girl couple,” Siwa told USA Today.

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this! 🎀 #DWTS @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/mzwezAm0An — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

RELATED: Tyra Banks Confirms Impending Return To ‘Dancing With The Stars’

“I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me,” she added. “My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better.”

According to Siwa, she presented the idea to the show’s producers. “I said I actually would love and prefer to dance with a girl,” she explained. “Why not show the message even stronger that you can love whomever you want to love.”

There are, however, some practical considerations that will need to be addressed.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Searches For Her Inner Sparkle In ‘The J Team’ Trailer

“Who leads in the dance? What shoes do we both wear? How do we dress? Does one of us dress super feminine?” Siwa said. “There are so many crossroads. Which route to we want to go? It’s going to be so fun.”

Siwa admitted that while she’s expecting backlash, she doesn’t care.

“There’s going to be people who don’t like it, who think dancing on the show with another girl is wrong or weird,” she said. “I don’t need those people in my life. If it’s wrong or weird to you, that’s okay, because there’s a billion other people who don’t think it’s wrong or weird. Partnering with another girl will give other people around the world more courage to say, ‘It’s okay that I love somebody of the same sex.'”