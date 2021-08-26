Click to share this via email

Kerry Washington wasn’t about to let summer slip away.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star set Instagram ablaze with her “Tuesday drip” photoset featuring a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit.

Having the same reaction as all of us, Mindy Kaling commented, “Omg.”

Making sure she gets in beach time, Washington kept with her wild cat print theme in a bikini, sun visor and delicate gold seashell necklace.

“Brought my own shells to the beach,” she captioned the snap.

But Washington’s summer fun wasn’t exclusive to the water, in July she gave fans a look at her tiny yellow bikini as she headed to the desert.

“She always brings the sunshine,” Reese Witherspoon quipped, while Naomi Watts added, “🔥🙌🔥🙌.”