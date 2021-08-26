Duckwrth has debuted his music video of “4K” with some big support.

Holding an exclusive screening of “4K” at Braindead Studios in Los Angeles, Demi Lovato showed up to support their friend.

Ciarda Hall, Demi Lovato, Duckwrth. Photo: Maya Myles

“4K” will be off of Duckwrth’s album SG8*, which is a continuation of his 2020 album and brand SuperGood.

“Continuing the lineage of soul and diving deeper into melodic R&B, the project is layered with vocals, however this standout track focuses on Duckwrth’s bars serving as an anthem for escapism,” a press release reads.

In addition to his upcoming album, Duckwrth has a lot to look forward to with his own U.S. tour in September and then opening for Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour in March and April of 2022.

SG8* will be out Sept. 3, you can presave here.