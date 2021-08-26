Katy Perry is opening up about a mother’s love on her daughter’s first birthday.

The “Firework” singer took to Twitter on Thursday to share a sweet message in honour of the very special occasion.

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

“1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” wrote the “American Idol” judge.

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together last year. Bloom is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

In a recent interview with L’Officiel magazine, Perry admitted that welcoming her baby girl “healed” her heart.

According to the pop star, life on the road touring was great, but she’s now loving the quieter life with Daisy and Bloom.

“I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love,” she shared. “And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It’s just there, that love is there.”

Perry added, “I’d heard about unconditional love, but now I’m really experiencing it. There’s a wholeness that has happened.”

The 36-year-old star later elaborated on her experiences as a mother compared to her life on stage, “As a performer, I’ve always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times. When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you. Unconditional love. It’s just… everything I think I was looking for.”