Even though he’s just 18, Baylee Littrell has already been making an impact on the country music scene.

The son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, the country singer released his debut album, 770 Country, in 2019.

This week, he unveiled the new music video for “Some Guys”, the latest single off the album.

Leighanne Littrell

RELATED: Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell’s Teen Son Baylee Releases Debut Single – Listen!

“Some Guys” was written by Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, and Littrell knew he had to record it as soon as he heard the original demo.

“It’s the fact that some guys just need a girl. Some people are just so much better in a relationship — and I thought, ‘Man, seriously,'” Littrell said in an interview with The Boot.

Leighanne Littrell — Leighanne Littrell

He’s hoping that the song’s message comes through to men who hear it.

“We’re so afraid to be ourselves and afraid to open up — take that leap of faith to go ask someone out on a date,” he explained.

RELATED: Brian Littrell’s Son Confirms He’ll Be Opening For The Backstreet Boys On Their Huge World Tour

Meanwhile, he revealed he’s been working on a followup album, and teased what fans can expect from his new music.

“It’s very artsy, very spiritual — it could really go any way when it comes to genre,” he said. “It sits anywhere, and I’m super excited to see what people think of it. We’ve done every recording so far with a live band, so it’s got a very authentic feel.”