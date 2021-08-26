Becca Kufrin was in for a surprise when she was asked to clarify where her relationship with Blake Horstmann stands.

Horstmann previously told the “Real Life With Kate Casey” podcast that he and Kufrin were back in touch before she joined “Bachelor In Paradise”.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Teases Steamy Firsts And Most Makeouts In Show History In Extended Sneak Peek

Horstmann was the runner-up on her season of “The Bachelorette”.

“We did kind of chat here and there, and we were back in touch within the last, like, six months,” Horstmann said, adding “it kind of came down to if she was going to do ‘Paradise’ or not.”

So Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker of “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” got to the bottom of Horstmann’s claims by cold calling Kufrin.

“I’ve seen all the articles out there,” Kufrin said.

“Blake and I have always been friends, been very supportive of one another,” Kufrin said. “In terms of the ‘talking’, yeah we’ve been in touch sporadically, but nothing I would say warrants a potential relationship.”

RELATED: Garrett Yrigoyen Speaks Out On New Relationship After Becca Kufrin Split: ‘Life Is Too Short To Dwindle’

Adding, “the details are very misleading from that conversation.”

Kufrin explained that after Horstmann’s interview, her phone was “blowing up” with friends and family asking if they were together but she “had no idea.”

She later added that their relationship is “nothing romantic that people should be running with” and even if Horstmann showed up on the beach in “BiP” it would still be a “no.”