Catherine Zeta-Jones is sending her baby off to college.

The actress, 51, took to Instagram on Thursday as she gets ready to sent daughter Carys, 18, whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas, to college.

In the adorable throwback video, Carys shows off her collection of animal photographs while sitting on the bathroom floor, sharing facts about tigers, foxes and polar bears.

“My daughter Carys prepares for college! Very cute alert!” the Oscar-winning actress captioned the nostalgic clips. “The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books.”

She added, “Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos 😢 don’t tell her I posted this 😂😂.”

The sweet post comes just months after the proud mom celebrated Carys’ high school graduation.

“Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you. 👩‍🎓👩‍🎓👩‍🎓” Zeta-Jones gushed in her caption.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, who have been married for 21 years, also share son Dylan, 21.

Additionally, Douglas is dad to son Cameron, 41, whom he shares with Diandra Luker.