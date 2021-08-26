With the upcoming anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, mourners will have an extra chance to pay their respects.

On Aug. 31, 24 years after the Princess of Wales died in the Paris car crash, Kensington Palace will have a special opening of the Walk so people can see her new statue.

“We acknowledge that there will be interest in viewing the statue on that day,” a spokesperson for Historic Royal Palaces, which manages the palace, said. “So we will be providing access to the Cradle Walk which is essentially the beautiful walkway around the Sunken Garden.”

Adding, “We will be opening that up, freely available, for passers-by or anybody who wants to stop and take a moment on that Tuesday, specially for the anniversary.”

A statue of Princess Diana which was unveiled by Prince William & Prince Harry to mark her 60th Birthday is seen in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace in London. Photo: CPImages

On July 1, what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to unveil the highly anticipated bronze statue.

“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a statement. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

“Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive,” the statement added.