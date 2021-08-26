ABBA is getting ready to make a major announcement.

On Wednesday, a new Twitter account titled ABBA Voyage appeared, directing fans to the new ABBA Voyage website, where fans are instructed to register their “interest to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage.”

While what exactly “ABBA Voyage” might be isn’t revealed, the tweet includes a date: Sept. 2, 2021.

All signs indicate that ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited hologram tour, which the band first announced back in 2018.

At the time, group members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad issued a statement about how moving forward with “the exciting ABBA avatar tour project” led the four to reunite in the studio to record “two new songs” for the hologram tour.

The tour was eventually planned for 2020, but was then shelved due to the pandemic. In summer 2020, Geoff Lloyd, co-host of the “Reasons To Be Cheerful” podcast, spoke with ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus via Zoom, and revealed that the band now had five new songs recorded.

However, it appears as if the hologram project and the release of the new songs may be imminent; a followup tweet featured a photo of what appears to be a stage setup in London.

While the official announcement is yet to come, The Sun reports that ABBA Voyage will be a London stage show.

“ABBA are finally making their comeback and plan to release their first new music in 39 years next Friday — it’s huge,” a source tells the newspaper, alleging that the show “will feature a new documentary-style film, which follows their comeback from making music to the creation of a purpose-built theatre in East London for the Holograms show, which is due to open next May.”

According to the source, all four members of ABBA will be there for opening night. “And they will finally unveil their ABBA-tars, which are like holograms of themselves. The show will feature the ABBA-tars performing and speaking to the audience. It will be like taking a step back in time for those watching,” said the source. “Fans should hold on to their hats because this is going to be one wild ride.”