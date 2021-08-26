Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez and Camilo are here with new music.

The duo dropped their music video for “999” on Thursday afternoon.

“Not much longer to wait!!” Gomez teased earlier in the day.

“Camilo and I have a very, very, very special surprise for you, it is our song “999” and hope you guys like it as much as we do,” Gomez said in a video posted to Camilo’s account.

“La Tribu loves and respect all the love and passion of Selena’s fandom. I’m honoured to be living what I’m living,” the Colombian artist added in another tweet.

This is the first track for Gomez since her Spanish language EP Revelación in March. She has also been busy filming “Only Murderers In The Building” and “Spiral”.