If you thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was intense, things could have been a lot different.

During the 3.5 hour interview (which wasn’t aired in its entirety) the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that someone in the royal family expressed concern over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.

“In those months that I was pregnant, we had those conversations about his title, his security, and how dark skin his might be,” Meghan said.

“Who was having that conversation with you?” Oprah asked, but Meghan wouldn’t say, adding it would be “very damaging” to the family.

Oprah later confirmed it was not Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

But in the new epilogue for the biography Finding Freedom, co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand spoke to a source who said Harry and Meghan “had considered sharing this detail, [but] they decided not to.”

Ultimately, Meghan is said to found the interview “liberating” and “cathartic”.

The updated paperback also reports Queen Elizabeth did not watch the interview.

As for the little progress on the unaddressed racism claims, a palace staff member told the authors, “There is a feeling that if it’s ignored it will go away, but surely by now they should have learned that never happens?”

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is out Aug. 31.