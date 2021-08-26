Click to share this via email

Some big news emerged has emerged about the upcoming sequel to “Downton Abbey”, the 2019 feature that spun off from the acclaimed British TV series of the same name.

On Wednesday, the official “Downton Abbey” Instagram account revealed that the new film has been titled “Downton Abbey: A New Era”.

“A new era begins,” declared the social media message. “The entire ‘Downton’ cast is back for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining.”

In addition, the announcement also revealed the new movie’s release date: March 18, 2022.

The sequel was initially slated to open in December of 2020, but pandemic-related delays resulted in the push to next spring.

Ahead of the Instagram post, reported Deadline, a teaser featuring never-before-seen footage from “A New Era” was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to Deadline, the footage featured the Downton Abbey staff making preparations for an overseas journey, with Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) declaring, “The British are coming.”

In addition, the footage featured “lots of glitz and glamour and jazz, as well as, evidently, a wedding.”

The sequel is currently in production, with cast members Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton all back to reprise their roles.