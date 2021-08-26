Click to share this via email

Wedding bells are in Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ future.

The couple are engaged after meeting on the set of the 2015 movie “Sky”, People has confirmed.

It wasn’t until after hitting the TIFF festival together, that they went public with their relationship in March 2017.

In Nov. 2019, Kruger and Reedus welcomed their daughter who they have kept out of the public spotlight. Reedus is also dad to Mingus, 21, who he shares with Helena Christensen.

Kruger was previously married to Guillaume Canet from 2001-2006 and was in a long-term relationship with Joshua Jackson until 2016.

ET Canada has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.