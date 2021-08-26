For Tom Cruise, playing super-spy Ethan Hunt in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is more than just a role — it’s an opportunity for the thrill-seeking action star to undertake all manner of daredevil activities in preparation for doing his own stunts.

During Thursday’s sessions at CinemaCon, currently underway in Las Vegas, footage was shown of two of the actor’s upcoming projects: “Top Gun: Maverick” and the seventh film in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

In the featurette for “M:I 7”,, reports The Hollywood Reporter, it’s revealed that Cruise undertook 500 skydiving sessions and performed 13,000 motorbike jumps in order to prepare himself for one spectacular “M:I 7” stunt in which he jumps a motorcycle off a cliff in Norway.

“This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted; we’ve been working on this for years,” said Cruise in the featurette (as reported by Deadline). “I wanted to do it since I was a little kid.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie is also seen in the featurette. “The clouds have to be misty, not foggy,” said McQuarrie of capturing the shot.

“I had to get so good at this so there’s no way I miss my mark,” added Cruise, while a member of the crew remarked, “Tom Cruise just rode a bike off a cliff six times today.”

Quipped McQuarrie at the featurette’s end, “The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for ‘Mission 8’.”

Earlier in the year, McQuarrie shared a photo on Instagram of the massive ramp that had been specially constructed for the stunt.