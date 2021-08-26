KISS has been forced to cancel a show on the band’s End of the Road tour, which resumed last week after a delay of more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, COVID-19 has once again impacted the tour; after playing just five shows, on Thursday, Aug. 26, the band announced that evening’s concert, in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, was cancelled after singer Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to the official announcement, rumours began spreading about Stanley’s health, with baseless claims he was hospitalized for a heart ailment.

The 69-year-old rocker, however, took to Twitter to declare that he’s “fine,” and “not in ICU!” He concluded by blasting the rumour: “I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 26, 2021

About an hour later, Stanley returned to Twitter to confirm that he’d “been sick with flu-like symptoms,” but had repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19. “As of late this afternoon I tested positive,” he revealed.

A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

Less than a half-hour later, Stanley tweeted the official postponement announcement, which notes that “more information about show dates will be made available ASAP,” along with detailing the stringent COVID-19 protocols the fully vaccinated band and crew has been following during the tour.

KISS is next scheduled to perform on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina; no announcement has yet been made about the status of that show and future performances.