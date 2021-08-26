Click to share this via email

Reese Witherspoon (as Tracy Flick) casting her ballot in "Election"

Dylan O’Brien and Sarah Ramos are back to their reenactments.

The two portrayed Paul Metzler and Tracy Flick in 1999’s “Election”, who were originally played by Chris Klein and Reese Witherspoon, respectively.

Happy 30th @dylanobrien it’s an honor to make your birthday about me — the next reese witherspoon (@sarahramos) August 26, 2021

Ramos launched her Quarantscenes during the height of the pandemic, where she and O’Brien went viral for their remake of “The Social Network” with O’Brien playing Andrew Garfield’s Eduardo Saverin and Ramos taking on both Jesse Eisenberg‘s role as Mark Zuckerberg and Justin Timberlake‘s part as Sean Parker.

While Garfield doesn’t have Twitter, he had friend Lin-Manuel Miranda share his reaction, including his text, “If I had Twitter I’d let him know he MURDERED it.”

Ramos has actually started a new series called Reesenactments, including her as Jill Green on “Friends”.

At the risk of becoming an obnoxious internet presence I have a new video series where I reenact scenes from Reese Witherspoon’s entire filmography, called Reesenactments. Just need til 2030 to finish! pic.twitter.com/bcsnzDyyFI — the next reese witherspoon (@sarahramos) August 25, 2021

Witherspoon and Klein have yet to respond.