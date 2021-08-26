Tyra Banks is addressing a snafu from her first season as “Dancing With the Stars” host, and she insists she’s not to blame.

The supermodel appeared during a virtual session for the show during the ongoing Television Critics Association press tour, and was questioned about what took place when she was revealing an episode’s elimination, and wound up naming the wrong couple.

“I’ve been doing live TV probably since I was 17, 18 years old,” said Banks, referencing her experience with MTV and her two-year stint live-hosting “America’s Got Talent”.

“So live TV is pretty normal for me. I actually prefer it because when you tape, you’re taping something for 12 hours, and the director keeps saying do it over and over again. Whereas live, you’re over it pretty fast. Also, my feet tend to hurt. I have long, flat feet in heels,” she continued.

“And then the famous debacle, I mean, people see my face. They don’t know there’s things in my ears, and there’s directors and things, people saying stuff to me. And so — but the world sees me. They don’t understand that there’s a whole thing going on. And so I take the darts and have chosen to be talent in the entertainment industry. And that’s who the world sees. So the world is angry at the talent. But there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on, and I’m fed certain things, say certain things that I’m told. But it is what it is. We are a team. And sometimes you have to take darts for the team, and I took them. And will continue to take them. Our team will make mistakes. They see my face, and that’s what gets written up. And that’s the choice that I’ve made to be on television,” Banks explained.

As she pointed out, “I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me. And I think that’s very important to say.”

Due to the nature of live television, she explained, viewers “don’t know there’s things in my ears. They don’t know there’s cards that are wrong. But I say what I’m reading, and so I’m blamed. It is what it is. But just to be transparent, that’s the truth.”

After the incident, Banks addressed what happened on Twitter, jokingly referencing Steve Harvey’s infamous 2016 Miss Universe mix-up, when he announced the wrong winner.