Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son into the world, people took notice that the couple didn’t have a title for their baby.

Instead, their firstborn was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. With past royals such as Princess Anne who forgoed titles for her children, Peter and Zara, it was said the couple wanted the same freedoms as Harry’s cousins and not to “be constrained by titles.”

So when Meghan and Harry sat down for their interview with Oprah and expressed concern that Archie didn’t have a title, many eyebrows were raised suggesting the couple was hypocritical.

“The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way other grandchildren [are],” the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah.

While Archie was not entitled to a title yet, as only the grandchildren of the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and those directly in line are given titles, when Prince Charles ascends the throne Archie would be eligible.

The future is still unclear if Prince Charles will change the Letter Patent under his slimmed down monarchy, but the new epilogue of Finding Freedom claims Harry and Meghan wanted the choice of a title to ensure security, but the palace staff was told to say otherwise.

“Palace aides were actually instructed to brief the press the couple did not want a title for Archie,” co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write.

“In reality, the couple did want the option, given it would provide their son with a level of security that only comes with a title,” the book reads. “The differential treatment the couple felt had been bestowed upon their son was a major sting to Harry and Meghan.”

ET Canada has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is out Aug. 31.