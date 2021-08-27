Camila Cabello is setting the record straight about those engagement rumours.

The singer shared a TikTok recently in which she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring, prompting rumours she’s set to tie the knot with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

However, Cabello insisted that’s not the case.

She said during an appearance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”: “He has not [popped the question], and I am not engaged.”

“I swear to god, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just like put it on my ring finger,” Cabello told Jimmy Fallon.

“My parents are married, and they both lost their ring,” she went on. “Literally, my mom couldn’t tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know either.”

Cabello then asked Fallon if he knew which hand it goes on, to which he replied: “It’s the left hand… right?” admitting his doesn’t fit him anymore.

The musician said, “You don’t even know. Is this common knowledge?” with Fallon joking that he has a back tattoo that says he’s married instead.

During the interview, Cabello also spoke about her new film “Cinderella”, her puppy Tarzan and her upcoming album Familia.

See more in the clip below.