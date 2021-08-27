Click to share this via email

Late Thursday night, Sharon Stone shared heartbreaking news on Twitter that her 11-month-old nephew and godson River Stone is in hospital.

According to the post, River was found in his crib with “total organ failure.”

“Please pray for him. We need a miracle,” Stone wrote in her post.

In the comments, Stone received messages of support from fans and famous friends.

“Bless him sending so much love and prayer 🙏,” Sharon Osbourne said, while Kate Hudson sent the message, “Sending light and healing love.”

Ruby Rose added, “Praying for River and your whole family.”

Others who sent their love and prayers include Joely Fisher, Ava DuVernay, Debi Mazar, Gal Gadot, Octavia Spencer and more.