Gwen Stefani joined her husband Blake Shelton on stage during his tour this week to belt out her band No Doubt’s smash hit “Don’t Speak”.

Stefani performed the track during Shelton’s Bash on the Bay concert in Ohio, with her other half playing guitar as she sang along to the catchy lyrics.

Stefani shared a track listing that featured her song ahead of Wednesday’s show, with the newlyweds also performing their duets “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere”.

The pair tied the knot on July 3, with Stefani recently posting that this was their “honeymoon tour.”

Despite Shelton playing along to “Don’t Speak”, he failed to immediately recognize another one of her well-known tracks, “Hollaback Girl”, during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this month.

Shelton and his fellow “The Voice” coaches, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Clarkson, were playing a game of “Throw Me a Line” where they had to guess lyrics from popular songs.

Clarkson poked fun at Shelton when he didn’t immediately know his other half’s 2004 song.