Michael Shannon has an affinity for armadillos.

On Thursday night, the “Nine Perfect Strangers” star appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and delivered a special performance of a song he wrote as a teenager.

Shannon talked to the host about being in his first band at age 15, and mainly playing for “10 to 15 teenagers with Dixie cups filled with some incorrect amount of alcohol and soda pop.”

While the band mostly performed covers of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Led Zeppelin, one day Shannon taught his bandmates a song he wrote called “The Armadillo Song.”

He recalled that his friends “were stoked” because “it’s mainly just one chord and it wasn’t too fast, so it wasn’t hard to play.”

After being pushed by Meyers, Shannon performed the song for the audience.

“I imagined an armadillo in the desert struggling to survive, which is how I very much felt as my 15-year-old self,” Shannon said. “I could identify with that.”

Also in the interview, Shannon talked about getting to see two koalas while shooting “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Australia.

“They’re amazing,” he said. “As much as you’ve seen pictures of them, cartoons, to actually see one in the flesh is pretty remarkable.”