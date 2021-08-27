It’s an exciting day for Taylor Swift fans.

The singer teamed up with Big Red Machine, which is made up of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, again to release the new song “Birch”, which features on the band’s new album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

“Well, if you cannot tell I’ll tell you right away / If I’ll stay a spell, or if I cannot stay,” Swift and Vernon sing on the track.

“I am less at ease, not the best at these / See the forest trees, call what’s these what’s these.”

The music video is set to premiere later Friday.

Big Red Machine previously teamed up with Swift to release “Renegade” last month.

Swift wrote of working with Vernon and Dessner at the time:

Dessner — who co-wrote and co-produced Swift’s albums Folklore and Evermore — spoke with Zane Lowe on “New Music Daily” on Apple Music 1, and reflected on collaborating on “Renegade” with the pop icon.

“She wrote ‘Renegade’ and it was just like, again, getting hit by a bolt of lightning or something,” Dessner shared. “When you get the chance to work with someone like her, she’s just… She’s a savant and just this incredibly hardworking and wonderful person. So it was just special.”

Dessner said the song is “as good as anything we’ve made together.”

“I, emotionally, was really struck by the first time I heard it just the way she talks about how anxiety and fear get in the way of loving someone or create an inability for someone to love,” he shared. “I think it’s incredibly relatable, but it’s expressed in the context of this fairly experimental sound world.”