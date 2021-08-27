Click to share this via email

Evan Ross got quite the birthday treatment.

On Thursday, the “90210” alum’s wife Ashlee Simpson took to Instagram to celebrate his 33rd birthday in a very cheeky fashion.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote. “Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you.”

Included in the post was a photo of the couple together, and then another of Evan naked in the shower.

In the comments on the post, Evan’s sister Tracee Ellis Ross reacted with laughing emojis and the comment, “the shower photo.”

Others reacted to the photo as well, including Larsa Pippen, who wrote, “You’re a legend for this [laughing emoji] Hbd Evan.”

Tracee also shared her own Instagram post wishing her “baby brother” a “happy birthday.”

“I love you sooooo much it’s bananas,” she wrote. “Just bananas.”

Their iconic mother Diana Ross also wished Evan a “happy birthday” on Instagram.