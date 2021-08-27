Kim Petras is kicking off a brand-new era with the release of “Future Starts Now”, the first track to emerge from her new partnership with Republic Records. It’s also the first single from the “Malibu” singer’s upcoming debut album for her new label.

“I felt so anxious at the start of lockdown, because for me the most anxiety-inducing thing is not being able to work and do what I love. ‘Future Starts Now’ came from trying to stay present, instead of stressing about the future and all the lost time,” says Petras of her new song.

“Pulling inspiration from ’80s-infused dance hits and the European house music that she fell in love with on her childhood family trips to Paris, ‘Future Starts Now’ wipes the slate clean after a tough year to capture the euphoria of being in the moment,” states a press release for the new single.

Petras recently debuted the new track at Lollapalooza in Chicago, with Rolling Stone describing her performance as “stadium-worthy,” and predicting her “new era will be slick, bold, and stuck in your head all week.”

Steven Klein/Republic Records

“Amidst all the disappointment and anxiety of the pandemic, Kim transcended lockdown by focusing on writing an album that captures all the excitement of her beloved Paris, a place where she has always found happiness,” the press release adds, noting that “Future Starts Now” is her “bold declaration of what’s to come and Kim’s debut album is a shimmering, dance-pop escape that marries elements from her early pop hits and her critically acclaimed projects ‘Clarity’ and ‘Turn Off the Light’.”

“Future Starts Now” can be heard right here.