Kacey Musgraves just dropped her brand new single and music video for “Justified”.

The singer can be seen driving along an open road in the vid, crying as she remembers a past relationship before getting into a car crash.

Musgraves sings, “To touch somebody / You know I tried to make that you / When you lied, said you didn’t want me.

“Tell me, what was I supposed to do? Movin’ onwards, feelin’ strong, but / Healing doesn’t happen in a straight line.”

“Justified” is the latest single from Musgraves’ upcoming album Star-Crossed, which will be released on Sept. 10.

As if an album isn’t enough, Musgraves also previously announced a 50-minute accompanying film, which will be released on Paramount+ the same day as the LP.