Tom Cruise’s BMW was stolen while he was filming “Mission: Impossible” in Birmingham, England on Wednesday.

The actor had been in the area filming “Mission: Impossible 7” when car thieves sped away with his $190,000 BMW X7, containing thousands of dollars of the actor’s personal items. Lifted under the noses of Cruise’s security team, the car was parked outside the Grand Hotel by thieves using a scanner to clone the car’s original key fob.

“Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken,” a source familiar with the story tells The Sun. “It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad — but not as mad as Tom!”

West Midlands Police say the car was recovered a short time later but all of the car’s contents, including Cruise’s personal belongings, were gone. Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the theft.

The car had been parked outside the hotel, just two blocks from the police station, but reports say the vehicle was not in a barrier-secured parking lot recommended by the hotel but a longer walk away. Cruise has been commuting to the set via helicopter from the Kent mansion, where he has been staying during filming, and was using the car as a standby vehicle for shooting scenes in and around Birmingham.

Prior to the car theft, Cruise had been making the most of his time in Birmingham while shooting the movie franchise. Earlier, he caused a stir by landing his helicopter in a family’s backyard and offering their kids a ride. He has also been spotted out dining on tikka masala at a local Indian restaurant and meeting with Birmingham Mayor, Muhammad Afzal.

“Mission: Impossible 7” is expected in theatres in May 2022.