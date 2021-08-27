Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about dealing with the paparazzi, her successful career and more in a new interview for Tatler‘s October issue.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star says of putting up with the constant attention from photographers: “There are times when you’re just one person facing off against 20 and that’s just physically not safe.

“It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street.

“I went home and cried, but then I figured it out.”

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Thanks Pal Anya Taylor-Joy For Saving Her From A Wardrobe Malfunction

Anya Taylor-Joy. CREDIT: Jack Waterlot

She goes on to say of the incident in particular, which happened on a recent trip to New York City when she was hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live“: “I went out and I said, ‘Hello, my name is Anya. Let’s lower down the camera and let’s meet.’

“I am not prey. I don’t want to run. I’d rather be like, ‘I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?’”

RELATED: Anya Taylor-Joy And Josh O’Connor Talk Going Royal With ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ And ‘The Crown’

Anya Taylor-Joy. CREDIT: Jack Waterlot

Despite her showbiz status, Taylor-Joy is not one to party the night away, telling the mag how FOMO is now officially a thing of the past.

She says, “I don’t have time to be a 25-year-old with a hangover. But I’m not someone who needs a drink to dance. Basically I’ve become very efficient at everything. I’m like ‘What do I need out of this situation? I need to dance for a couple of hours, see my friends and have a good time’, so I’m like ‘Right, let’s bang it out.’ Then it’s: go home, have a bath, get up for work. I sound mental, but that’s what’s working for me right now.”

Taylor-Joy continues of whether it was daunting performing on stage for her next role, in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror “Last Night in Soho”: “There were definitely some nerves, but I’ve always sung and I enjoy doing it.

“I’m not great at preparing for things, so I just showed up and was like, ‘OK, let’s just try this, hopefully they won’t hate it.’ It’s been nice hearing the reception to it. I like creepy singing, it’s an enjoyable thing to do!”

See the full feature in the October issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday, Sept. 2.