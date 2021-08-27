John Stamos assured fans that he was OK after sharing selfies from what appeared to be a hospital bed on Thursday.

On his Instagram Story, the “Fuller House” star posted pics of himself with a smock over his hair, a black mask, and a hospital gown. In another photo, he appeared to have medical wires around him. The 58-year-old actor also posted a sunny image of the palm of his hand with a bandage over it.

In addition, Stamos captioned an Instagram post of another hospital selfie, “Damn you #Triggerfinger! Easypeasey #AllgoodHomeHappy.”

ET has reached out to the actor regarding the pics.

Stamos appeared to be suggesting he underwent surgery for a condition called trigger finger, also known as stenosing tenosynovitis, in which fingers catch or become locked in a bent position.

This possible hospital visit comes just a few weeks after Stamos reunited with his “Fuller House” co-stars, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida.

