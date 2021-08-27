Click to share this via email

Belly has some new music to share.

On Friday, the Canadian-Palestinian rapper dropped his new album, See You Next Wednesday, featuring collaborations with The Weeknd, Nas, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, PnB Rock, Gunna, Nav, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert and Benny the Butcher.

The album title references the fictional movie title “See You Next Wednesday” that recurs within the movies of John Landis, director of such classic comedies as “Animal House” and “Coming to America”, who regularly star in his films.

Photo: XO Records / Roc Nation

Belly also unveiled a new music video for the album’s first single, “Die for It”, a new collab with The Weeknd featuring Nas, with the video featuring Belly navigating a post-apocalyptic cityscape while reflecting on the tenacity and determination that brought him to where he is today.

To celebrate the release of See You Next Wednesday, Belly hosted a star-studded album release event at Tao LA on Thursday alongside The Weeknd, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, London on da Track and more.

Photo: Virisa Yong

Photo: Jerritt Clark

Photo: Jerritt Clark

That same night, he performed new track “Flowers” on Thursday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Belly’s See You Next Wednesday can be streamed right here, while the album’s track list is below:

“Snakes & Ladders”

“IYKYK”

“Better Believe” (with The Weeknd, Young Thug)

“Zero Love” (ft. Moneybagg Yo)

“Moment Of Silence”

“Flowers”

“Razor” (ft. PnB Rock and Gunna)

“Die For It” (with The Weeknd, Nas)

“Requiem” (with NAV)

“Two Tone” (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

“Wu Tang”

“Sucker”

“Scary Sight” (ft. Big Sean)

“Money On The Table” (ft. Benny The Butcher)

“Can You Feel It Yet”