An Alabama police officer has been garnering attention for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields, 37, has built a growing fanbase as the doppelganger of the “Jungle Cruise” star.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields to AL.com. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

For Fields, his resemblance to Johnson offers a unique way for him to engage with the community he serves.

“We really love to get involved with the community, cut up and be neighbours — not just enforcement,” he said.

This was the case when a worker at a local Wal-Mart heard about Fields’ resemblance to Johnson, which led the deputy to pay a visit so he and his co-workers could see him in person.

Meanwhile, Fields’ resemblance to The Rock has also attracted the attention of TikTok.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody. I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess,” Fields said.

“I just plan on being me,” he added. “I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”