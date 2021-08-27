Zac Brown Band is gearing up to release a brand new album, The Comeback.

To celebrate the announcement, the country crooners also released a new single, “Slow Burn”, which serves as a follow-up to this summer’s hit “Same Boat”.

As a co-writer on every track, lead singer Zac Brown also serves as co-producer on The Comeback, alongside frequent collaborator, Ben Simonetti.

Photo: Danny Clinch

“The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community,” Brown said in a statement. “This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around.”

Of “Slow Burn”, Brown adds, “‘Slow Burn’ is definitely about that first, young love. There are very specific memories that are tied to being in love for the first time. ‘Slow Burn’ captures the feeling of going back to places where the details of all those experiences that helped shape you come rushing back.”

The Comeback will also feature appearances by Gregory Porter and Marcus King.

Listen to “Slow Burn” above and stream The Comeback when it drops on Oct. 15.