Halsey is opening up about being turned down by certain publications while promoting their new album while pregnant.

The singer, who just released their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that some publications didn’t want her to pose for a shoot while expecting their first child, Ender.

Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed the little one on July 14.

“There was publications that were like… you know, we were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, ‘Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don’t want to do a maternity cover,'” Halsey shared, according to E! News.

“And I was like, ‘It’s not a maternity cover,'” the musician continued. “‘It’s about my album — I just happen to be pregnant.’ And they’re like, ‘No, it’s a pregnant cover.’ And I was like, ‘So I can’t go talk about my album?'”

Halsey went on to talk about how female artists sometimes feel in the industry, telling Lowe of their mindset at times: “Don’t get too old. Don’t get pregnant, because then you can’t go on tour. It’s like running-out-of-time kind of mentality where time starts to become your enemy.”

“Then it’s really nice to be able to look at time as an ally, where for me time has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s allowed me to grow and allowed me to heal and allowed me to develop.”