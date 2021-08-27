Amanda Kloots wants to be called “Renovare”.

In a candid Instagram post, the host of Global’s “The Talk”, 39, who lost her husband Nick Cordero last year to COVID-19 complications, explained why she hates the word “widow.”

“Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means ‘be empty?’ Be empty. ‘Be,’ in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word and that means to stay ‘empty’ – no wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass half empty kind of girl!” she began in her post. “What’s ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers we are doing everything but ‘being empty.’ We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude.”

She added, “I don’t know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power! A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most!”

After getting honest about her dislike for the word, Kloots offered a new suggestion.

“Renovare, means to ‘renew’. I’m not sure if it’s the right word, but it sure defines me more than ‘be empty,'” she said. “So here’s to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!”

Cordero died after a long battle with COVID-19 last year. Kloots and the Broadway star share son Elvis, 2.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.